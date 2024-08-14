How things change over the years for our television darlings. We are talking about Skai Jacksonformer Disney star known worldwide especially for her role as Zuri Ross in the TV series Jessie. She’s no longer that sweet apparition on the screen, at least not entirely.

The actress, in fact, was arrested on charges of domestic violence. According to TMZ, Skai Jackson allegedly attacked and beat her partner. Despite the station’s attempts to obtain a statement from Jackson’s lawyers, no response has been forthcoming.

Law enforcement sources revealed to the broadcaster that the arrest took place after a emergency call. The agents would have intervened directly in his home during a very heated argument with the boy. Jackson’s partner was initially detained, but the circumstances would have been very different.

According to the information reported, both Skai Jackson and her partner have denied any physical violence between them. The actress also allegedly told officers that their relationship was solid and that they were expecting a child. However, video footage showed a different situation, leading to the actress’s arrest. Her partner, whose identity remains anonymous, was released, while Jackson was released on bail a few hours later.

Born on April 8, 2002, Skai Jackson has earned notoriety playing the role of Zuri Ross in the Disney series Jessiewhich began in 2011. She made her debut at the age of just 5 in the 2007 film “Liberty Kid,” playing the role of Destiny. Her career as a young talent continued with films such as “The Rebound” and the dubbing of a character in the film “The Smurfs.” Jackson has also had a prolific career as a voice actress in projects such as “Ultimate Spider-Man” and “Dragons Rescue Team,” and is the protagonist of the music video for the song “Panini” by Lil Nas X, a very popular American artist.