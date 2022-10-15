In an attempt to save her government, which did not complete 5 weeks, Truss dismissed her Finance Minister Kwasi Quarting, who became the second shortest minister in the United Kingdom in terms of service (38 days), and Conservative Minister Ian MacLeod was the shortest term in the position of Chancellor of the Exchequer after his death of a heart attack. 30 days after taking office in 1970.

Terrace appointed former foreign minister Jeremy Hunt (one of her former rivals), as finance minister as his successor, and British reports described the appointment of the former challenger to the leadership of the Conservative Party, indicating a major shift in policy direction and an attempt to restore stability after weeks of turmoil.

The Daily Mail said a group of about 20 MPs, mostly supporters of former prime ministerial candidate Rishi Sunak, had gathered to plan to oust Terras.

While it quoted deputies loyal to Liz Truss that her dismissal would be “suicide”, amid talk that the representatives support a joint card for her former rivals in the leadership, Rishi Sunak and Benny Mordaunt, to take over the administration of the country alternately until the next elections in 2024, in the manner of the Bennett Lapid government in Israel.

The British want Johnson

A TechneUK poll, conducted at the request of the British newspaper “Express”, showed that voters want Boris Johnson to return (by 25 percent) instead of Liz Terrace, who received (19 percent).

In a separate poll conducted on the Express website, more than 80 percent of the newspaper’s readers said they wanted Johnson back as prime minister.

While another poll revealed the Labor Party’s lead over the Conservatives by 24 points, 49 percent to 25 percent, which threatens to defeat the Conservatives in the upcoming elections.

impending collapse

Political analyst George Adamund said British Prime Minister Liz Terrace’s month-old government was on the verge of collapse after she made another humiliating turn over planned tax cuts and sacked her chancellor who was responsible for the proposals.

Adammond added, to “Sky News Arabia”, that Quarting’s mini budget caused economic confusion and negative reactions in the financial markets, and internal and international criticism, and the Conservative Party’s popularity fell in opinion polls, as demands emerged from the party’s deputies for a quick change of course, whether economic or political.

He explained that Terrace, in an attempt to save her government, which did not complete five weeks, sacked the finance minister and chose one of her competitors to succeed Johnson in an attempt to obtain numerous gains in one fell swoop, but the crisis left the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, under pressure from her Conservative Party.

He pointed out that “there are increasing calls within the Conservative Party to search for a competent alternative to lead the country until the 2024 elections, in light of the party’s decline in popularity and its crises over the past years.”