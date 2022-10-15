Sasha Graythe actress you all know very well here, will be the voice of Ashradio host GrowlFM: a new station that will be available in the expansion Phantom Liberty from Cyberpunk 2077.

Announced in September, Phantom Liberty will enrich the experience of the CD Projekt RED title by allowing us to visit an unprecedented scenario and to try our hand at a new campaign starring V, in which Johnny Silverhand, also played by Keanu Reeves.

The presentation of radio GrowlFM took place as part of a competition launched by the Polish studio and aimed at artists who want to have their songs broadcast on the game station: “Your dark road to success”.

“What? Create a music track worthy of a Night City star to win great prizes? Would you like your track to be featured in the game?!? We are looking for new music to be included in the new Growl FM community radio station, in arrival in the expansion Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty! “, reads the official website.

All the details and the rules of the competition can be found by visiting This Page. In short, you will need to create a song of any genre or style, sung or instrumental, with a duration between two and three minutes, and send it to the development team to participate in the selection.

Between twelve and fifteen pieces will be chosen to compose the radio programming: the winners will receive a cash prize of $ 3,000, a series of Cyberpunk 2077 branded products and the iZotope Elements Suite software.