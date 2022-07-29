Four months after the 2022 Oscars gala, Will Smith has spoken out about the slap in the face of comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife’s alopecia, Jada Smith. “I apologize to you, Chris. My behavior was unacceptable and I am here when you are ready for us to talk, ”says the star in a video posted on his Instagram account and on YouTube. The actor, who answers several questions looking at the camera, has also given explanations as to why he did not apologize when he went out to give his acceptance speech for the award for best actor, a few minutes after the attack. “I was already in awe at the time. Everything was blurry”, he explained.

More information

The incident for which Will Smith apologizes now took place at the last Oscars ceremony, held on March 28. The comedian Chris Rock made a joke about the alopecia of Jada Pinkett Smith, wife of the actor. Immediately afterwards, Will Smith got up from his seat, and to the stupor of the attendees, who did not know if it was part of the show, he went to Rock and slapped him. Returning to his seat, he yelled at her, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.” A few minutes later, Smith picked up the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his role in Williams method, without making any mention of what happened moments before. The reaction was the most commented and viral of the Oscars. As a result of this aggression, the Hollywood Academy decided to veto Will Smith for 10 years in any act of the institution, including the Oscars.

Smith, who claims to have reflected a lot in recent months on the matter, has also apologized to Rock’s mother: “I saw an interview with Chris’s mother. I didn’t realize at the time how many people he was hurting. I want to apologize to Chris’s mother, sorry to Chris’s family. Especially to Tony Rock [hermano pequeño del actor]. We had a great relationship, and now it’s possibly irreparable,” she says in the nearly six-minute-long video.

“I’ve spent the last three months going around and trying to understand the nuances and complexities of what happened at the time,” continues the actor. Men in Black. “No part of me thinks now that that was the right way to behave at the time. No part of me thinks that was the right way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insult,” she says.

Smith has also clarified that he did not commit the attack at the request of his wife. “I made the decision for myself, from my own experiences, from my history with Chris. Jada had nothing to do with this, ”he says in the video. Immediately afterwards, the interpreter has apologized for all the media focus that he attracted to his family. Likewise, he has had words of apology for his fellow nominees: “It’s a community, I won because you voted for me, and it breaks my heart to have stolen from you and ruined that moment.”

Asked what he has to say to those who admired him before the slap and were disappointed by his reaction, Smith admits his worst fear is “letting people down.” “I am deeply sorry, and I am trying to be sorry without feeling ashamed of myself. I am human, I made a mistake and I am trying not to think of myself as a piece of shit, ”he continues in the final section of the video. “To those people, I would say that I know it was confusing and shocking, but I am determined to bring happiness and joy to the world. If you hold on, I promise we can be friends again,” he concludes.

