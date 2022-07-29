The President of Ukraine, Volodomir Zelenski, affirmed this Friday in the harbor of Chornomorks that “exports can start in the next few days” and that it only awaits the indications of the partners “to start the transport”.

Through a statement published on his Facebook page on the occasion of his visit to this Ukrainian port on the Black Sea to supervise the loading of the first bulk carrier after the blockade of exports by the invading Russian forces, Zelensky said that his country was ready for export.



“We are waiting for signals from our partners to start transport,” said Zelenski, who stressed that his Ministry of Infrastructure “is in direct contact with the Turkish side and the UN” and that he was waiting for a signal to start shipments.

It is important for us to continue to be the guarantor of world food security

Along with the Ukrainian president, representatives of the accredited diplomatic corps in Ukraine were present at Chornomorks, including the ambassadors of the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany and Great Britain.

A Bulgarian bulk carrier loaded with 40,000 tons of Ukrainian corn will be the first to pass through the so-called “grain corridor” of the Black Sea, as reported by the Ukrainian authorities quoted by the Ukrinform news portal.

The bulk carrier will set sail at a future date, yet to be specified, from the port of Chornomorsk to Great Britain, as part of the Istanbul agreements, signed on July 22 with the Russian authorities.

According to information provided by Ukrinform, this bulk carrier, belonging to the Bulgarian shipping company Rojen Maritime, arrived in this Ukrainian port on February 21, before the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

The first bulk carrier to export food from Ukraine. Photo: AFP PHOTO / Ukrainian Presidential Press Service

The Odessa maritime station determined the coordinates of the routes of grain-carrying ships that will depart from Ukrainian ports in the direction of Turkey.

The ships will depart from the ports of Odessa and Chornomorsk and will move to a certain area of ​​the Black Sea. Only caravans led by a Ukrainian tugboat will be able to navigate the so-called “grain corridor”, says the information provided by Ukrinform.

Two Turkish frigates and a submarine will provide security for the caravans. In one area of ​​the Black Sea, the ships of the “grain caravan” will be controlled by the participants of the Istanbul Agreement.

Also, caravans of ships heading to Ukrainian ports will form in this area.

