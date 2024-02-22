Since joining Major League Soccer (MLS), Lionel Messi, along with his team, Inter Miami, have quickly established themselves as one of the main focuses of attention in the United States. Numerous public figures have expressed their interest in observing the outstanding Argentine player in action. Among these personalities, the presence of Will Smith stands out, an actor known for films such as 'I Am Legend', 'The Pursuit of Happyness' and the 'Men in Black' saga. He attended Chase Stadium to witness Inter Miami's debut against Real Salt Lake in the new MLS season.

The iconic 55-year-old actor took advantage of his platform instagram to reveal what he felt after seeing the South American player, world champion in Qatar 2022, in person.

What was actor Will Smith's unusual reaction when he saw Lionel Messi?

Through a post on Instagram, Will Smith He shared several photographs in which he captured the moments experienced on the night of Monday, February 19. However, an image of the hug between him and Lionel Messi, which shows the actor's immense joy upon meeting the footballer face to face. This photo quickly went viral on social networks. “This was crazy,” Smith wrote on his networks, making it clear that he is a great admirer of the South American athlete.

This event occurred during halftime of the soccer game. On the way to the locker room, Messi noticed Smith and approached for a hug, exchanging cordial words, although out of microphone range, leaving us not knowing what exactly was said. It should be noted that this event symbolizes another facet of Messi's influence in the United States, a country that will host the Copa América and the 2026 World Cup, along with Canada and Mexico.

What movie will Will Smith star in?

After the slap he gave presenter Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, when he won a statuette, Will Smith is ready to return to the big screen. The renowned actor, famous for his roles in 'Bad Boys' and 'Independence Day', will participate in a new action-crime film titled 'Sugar Bandits', according to Variety.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in defense of his wife, who was the subject of a tasteless joke by the presenter. Photo: Reuters See also The parish priest of El Algar dies of a heart attack at the age of 53 before a dialysis session in Rosell

This time, Smith will play an Iraq war veteran who becomes involved in a drug trafficking case in Boston. The production of 'Sugar Bandits', still without a confirmed director or defined release date, will be based on the novel and screenplay 'Devils In Exile', by Chuck Hogan. Will Smith and Jon Mone will lead production through Westbrook Studios, with Ryan Shimazaki supervising the project.