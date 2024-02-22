Questions were asked at the beginning of the hearing by the corporation delegate; former president said he was unaware of the term

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was asked during his statement to the PF (Federal Police) whether he identified himself as “cis”, in reference to the term cis gender, used for people who identify with their biological gender.

After a question from the case delegate, the former Chief Executive said he was unaware of the term. According to the Power360, the questions were asked at the beginning of the testimony and are protocol. The measure is one of the PF guidelines for initial identification of hearings.

Bolsonaro remained silent during the rest of the PF's testimony. According to the defense, they did not have full access to the investigation files. Paulo Amador da Cunha Bueno, the former president's lawyer, classified the investigations as “semi-secret”.

The PF scheduled the simultaneous testimonies of Bolsonaro and 14 other allies investigated for an alleged attempted coup d'état at the corporation's headquarters in Brasília.