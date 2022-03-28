During the Oscars 2022, Will Smith, actor awarded for his role in “King Richard”, had an altercation that has gone around the world: hit Chris Rock onstage.

The interpreter left not only those present but the viewers speechless, who saw how he got up from his seat and slapped the comedian after he made a comment about Jada Pinkett Smith, who long ago was diagnosed with alopecia. “Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth!” Smith responded to the silence of the room.

The Academy’s response to the Will Smith incident

The Academy took to social media to address the altercation between Smith and Rock. “We do not condone violence in any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate the winners of the 94th Academy Awards, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and film lovers around the world,” they said.

This moment at the 2022 Oscars stunned viewers around the world, instantly went viral on social media and sparked more than one theory about what really happened to these actors.

Amid the speculation, Variety Executive Editor Ramin Setoodeh tweeted the following: “Someone who works for the Oscars told me that Chris Rock was not interrupted by Will Smith at rehearsals yesterday. It wasn’t supposed to happen. It was real”.

Chris Rock and Will Smith starred in an incident at the 2022 Oscars. Photo: AFP / Twitter capture

So far, none of those involved have shared a message about what happened. Will Smith closed the night of the 2022 Oscars by taking an award for best actor for his work in “King Richard”.

Will Smith’s speech at the Oscars 2022