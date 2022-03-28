A start as a striker, the guarantee stamp of one of the best youth sectors in France and in all of Europe (where I grew up, among others, players of the caliber of Pogba and Payet),protagonist of a clear evolution that led him from the Under 19 formation to the first team coached by Paul Le Guen, with whom he has already made 14 appearances in the second division.

ATTACKER SPIRIT – Ivorian origins, a passion for Didier Drogba that inspired him in the first steps of his career: at the age of 11, observers from Le Havre spot him e his first coaches in the youth teams decide to exploit and support his offensive vocation by deploying him as a first striker, a winger and also a more advanced midfielder, before his evolution took him several meters further back. In this first year with the greatest and also among the ranks of the France Under 19 – with which he is the protagonist in these days of the decisive phase of qualifying for the European category – he impressed with his athletic arrogance coupled with a noteworthy setting ability. A giant of over 2 meters, per 100 kg of musclewho manages to be quick and coordinated in his interventions, while still having to improve in some reading both in marking and in one-on-one.

PEG DEFENDER – Absolutly filable defects that do not cancel the feeling of domination, especially in the air game but not only, against many opponents. Left-handed foot and a vision of the game that leads him to often seek the play to free his teammate capable of unmarking himself between the lines, Touré represents the prototype of the modern central defender, good at breaking away with the right timing to go and get the attacker even very far from his own penalty area. A profile that is suitable for those teams that practice an aggressive and proactive game philosophy, such as Stefano Pioli’s Milan, which always has an eye for French football. Touré’s contract expires in the summer of 2023 and for this reason his situation is followed by the Rossoneri and the other clubs concerned with particular attention, even if the person concerned has made it clear that he is not in a hurry to leave and so suddenly make the big leap. .