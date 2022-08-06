“Predator: the prey” arrived on Star Plus after several delays and silenced its detractors with a thrilling story of survival. Both critics and fans of the saga have fallen exhausted. Not for nothing the film is giving what to talk about and there are rumors about the realization of a second part.

As we saw, the plot transported us 300 years in the Comanche Nation. Naru is a young warrior who grew up in the shadow of some of the Great Plains’ most legendary hunters, so Predator didn’t have an easy matchup. Here we tell you all about the unpredictable result and aftermath.

YOU CAN SEE: “Predator: the prey”, review: they do justice with exciting story of survival

What happened at the end of “Prey”?

Ignored by her tribe, Naru is the only one aware of the bloody hunt that the Predator is brewing. Known and unknown are falling until the protagonist decides to definitively face the mysterious hunter from another world.

She manages to snatch one of his arms and trap him in quicksand. To her surprise, the enemy comes out without a hitch and goes to shoot her with his crossbow, but is tricked into killing him instead. After this, she returns to the tribe with the Predator’s head and is named war chief.

YOU CAN SEE: “Predator: Prey”: where and how to watch the full movie of the “Predator” saga?

Will “Prey” have a sequel?

At the moment there is no official statement from 20th Century Studios and Disney. However, the opening credits footage showed that more ships of the hunter race will arrive on Earth. There are only two possible reasons: the desire for revenge or the satisfaction of having found prey that improves their hunting skills.