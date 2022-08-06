By insistence in the first half, more than by clarity, overflow and chances, the Chelsea solved its blockage against Everton by a penalty goal on the edge of the break by Jorginho and by two saves by Edouard Mendy, one in each half, which sustained the London team in its debut in the new season of the Premier League, with Marcos Alonso , in the focus of Barcelona, ​​out of the call and with the debut of Marc Cucurella.

The last millionaire signing of the block Thomas Tucheltransferred this Friday from Brighton, waited among the substitutes until the 74th minute, when he began his journey in the Chelseawho, on a global level, managed possession for almost the entire duel, but was too predictable in the face of the withdrawal proposed by Frank Lampard, a ‘blue’ legend and now on the Everton bench, whom he saved from relegation a few months ago.

The Chelsea he faked a lot, crossed the area, almost always felt in relative control through the ball (also because his rival allowed him when he fell back on his own initiative), but he fell short in the last meters, where The differences are really marked, except for Chilwell’s internment in the 51st minute, still in the first half, which caused the penalty that allowed him to solve the duel.

Chelsea beat Everton 0-1 on their Premier League debut/@ChelseaFC

The maximum penalty was converted by Jorginho. His execution against Pickford – the goalkeeper stopped him in the Euro 2020 final in the clash between Italy and England at Wembley – was millimetric. He not only fooled the goalkeeper, who dove to his left when the shot went to his right, but he adjusted it so tight to the post, low, that it would have been impossible for him to have hit it had he hit the side. to stretch to.

The goal relieved Chelseawho had had some occasion before, such as the goal disallowed to Sterling in a Pickford mistake that was invalidated by the attacker’s offside position, apart from a dozen corner kicks, but who also got scared with the header Tarkowski’s previous one that Mendy flew with great agility.

Godfrey was no longer on the ground, apparently seriously injured in the Everton before quarter of an hour. He was removed on a stretcher, with his right leg immobilized, to the applause of his fans, after being treated for several minutes on the same pitch. Appearance is a major ailment in the right ankle. Lampard then lost a defender. An hour later he was left without another: Yerry Mina, due to a muscle injury. Another mishap.

Already then, the Everton The dynamic of the match had changed somewhat. According to the Chelsea With their slight advantage, the Liverpool team felt they had more to go, not without too many chances either, but with a presence in the other field that they had not even perceived before, although it was as intermittent as it was insubstantial, except in one specific passage.

On a corner kick, Mendy he failed first to fix it later with another key intervention against Doucoré’s frank shot that he repelled with everything to maintain the 0-1 in his favor, from which there were no more shocks and in which Marc Cucurella made his debut as left winger, where he caused a one of Chelsea’s best chances of the second half. He played 26 minutes. He came in at 74. The match went up to 100.