Iran reserves the right to respond to Israel's attack on the republic's consulate in Syrian Damascus. This was stated on April 1 by the official representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanani.

“Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Nasser Kanaan strongly condemned the attack by the Zionist regime on the consular building of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus. <...> Iran, defending its rights to take retaliatory measures, will decide on the method of reaction and punishment of the aggressor,” his words are quoted in the Telegram channel of the republic’s foreign policy department.

Kanani stressed that responsibility for the consequences of the incident lies with the Israeli side. In addition, an investigation into the incident has been organized. He also called on the international community to condemn the Israeli strike and “take the necessary measures.”

In turn, Iran's Ambassador to Syria Hossein Akbari assured that the republic would give a decisive response to Israel's actions in Damascus. According to him, the Israeli authorities are violating international laws.

“This is the first time Israel has attacked an official Iranian diplomatic building and admitted to the crime. Iran will respond with worthy revenge,” the agency reports. Tasnim Akbari's words.

The diplomat's statement stated that Israel's actions violate the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of April 18, 1961.

The Iranian Ambassador to Syria also noted that as a result of the incident, there were deaths – from five to seven people. According to Tasnim, 12 more were injured.

On April 1, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacked the Iranian consulate in Syria. Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was killed in the attack.

The official representative of the UN Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric, said that the organization is extremely concerned about media reports about the Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. He noted that the association needs more information about what happened to find out whether the publications are true. The UN will monitor developments in order to later express an opinion on this attack. Attacks on any state carried out from abroad constitute a violation of the sovereignty of the country targeted, Dujarric added.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Palestinian radical movement Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.