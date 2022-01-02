Auto editor Niek Schenk replies: ‘I never heard of this being a problem. In the B position, the car does indeed brake on the engine as soon as you release the accelerator pedal. With its braking effect, the motor functions like a dynamo that generates electricity. He then supplies the energy obtained to the battery pack of the hybrid or fully electric car. An additional advantage is that the brake discs and brake pads wear less.’
Our auto editors answer reader questions every week. Mail your question to Niek Schenk.
