Today has been critical news in the world of Marvel, because first, their theatrical films have ended up being box office failures, with the least expected being The Marvelswhich did not end up convincing those who want to continue with the MCU. But those are not all the complications, because who would be the next great villain of the new phase has given us something to talk about, we talk about Jonathan Majors, the actor who has given life to Kang the Conqueror.

According to what was mentioned a few hours ago, Majors faces a year in prison after a jury found him guilty of one count of assault and one count of harassment, both misdemeanors. After this, it has been declared that Marvel Studios has cut ties with the actor, so he will no longer continue playing this character in what is to come for the future of the MCUor that perhaps there is some kind of plot change to make way for characters like the expected one Dr. Doom.

At the trial his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari testified that he had abused her throughout their relationship, but focused on an incident from March 25, 2023. The girl said she took her phone after seeing a text message from another woman, and Majors twisted her hands and arm trying to take it from her in the back seat of a car and hit her in the head. . There is even a video that shows Majors and Jabbari leaving the vehicle, and the latter pushing her back into the vehicle.

The case could also have influenced the delay in the film schedule of Marvelsince as is known, in 2024 there will only be two films and a couple of series focused on the MCUon the list are Deadpool 3 and the following adaptation of Captain America with Falcon in command of the shield. With that in mind, it is possible that disney He already had his second plan in case he was found guilty and apparently he is going to follow this option.

The only question left will be if they are going to change the actor or the character as is.

