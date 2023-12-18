They have set off around the world in search of different ways of understanding life and facing death. The actress and presenter Paz Padilla (Cádiz, 54 years old) hosts with Anna Ferrer (26 years old) 'You're missing a trip', the new program that Cuatro broadcasts on Wednesday nights (10:50 p.m.), where mother and daughter will delve into other cultures and learn about their customs and traditions from their inhabitants. Among the next destinations are Ecuador, Mexico and Morocco.

-How did filming the program with your daughter come about?

-It's a project of both of us, which I offered to the network and they loved it. We do it with the production company Proamagna, which makes the Bertín Osborne and Joaquín el del Betis program, and with a wonderful team of professionals who have worked on formats such as 'Spaniards around the world'. It is a very vital project; Anna and I, each in our generation and in our way of seeing life, learn from other cultures and show other situations that life confronts us with.

-Is the way of seeing life very different in the countries you have visited?

-Yes, but due to circumstances, education or culture. We are behaviorists and you see very normal things that scare you, or the other way around. We have been in the Amazon with an indigenous community and they do not understand that for us happiness is having a house, a position in a company or money. For them, happiness is having food or getting clean water. They don't understand why we go through life stressed, without having time to be with your family and without stopping for life.

-And have you changed your way of living after traveling the world?

-I love traveling and always do it with my daughter. From a very young age she told Anna that this is not the world. Europe is a bubble, life is outside. 90% of the world's population does not live like we do. So I wanted her to understand that it wasn't that important to have a brand name sneaker. I have had a slightly broader idea of ​​life, neither better nor worse. Every time I traveled, my life changed. He came back different. It's wonderful to be able to show people that there are other ways and other places in life.

-Have you given any advice to your daughter in this debut on television?

-Let her be herself. May she not be afraid of anything and may she show herself as she is. She is a being of light, she is wonderful. People are going to love her the way I love her.

-Were you like her at the beginning of your career?

-She is more prepared than me because she is a very empowered girl. She is mature. She has a degree in Economics, she is an 'influencer'… she is very aware of what she says. She is a coherent person. On these trips, I have realized that Anna is a woman. The problem that we parents have is that we think we know our children because we have given birth to them. And we don't know them because we don't even know ourselves.

-In this project have you separated the professional from the personal?

-I do not think so. Do you know what happens? In the end we have brought out things that we had there pending conversations. There are many mothers and many daughters who will feel identified. She reminds me that I've been working all day. It is very nice to see how we are both at a learning point from each other. It is something that parents have to take into account. We never travel with our children, because they usually travel with their friends. One of the reflections that Anna makes is that, being able to be more with her loved ones, with her grandparents, which is seen in other cultures.

-Do you regret not having spent more time with your daughter?

-Always. There is never enough time to be with your loved ones, but not even in life. Especially in this profession, where they tell you that you have to seize the moment and you believe it. You have that fear that tomorrow you are going to stop working, so you take on all the projects. We go with that anguish, but it is something that you learn. Now I am at a point where I can financially have more time for myself. And if not, I'm already putting my time ahead, because I don't need that much to be happy either.

-Have you lost your sense of humor at some point in your life?

-Never. And in fact in the program it is what there is most. I wear it in my clothing, in my clothes, in my dress. I always go with a sense of humor. I can't go through life without laughing. For me, humor is the here and now. They say that humor is the shortest distance between two people and that you fall in love with someone who makes you laugh.