Just as there is a commentary on every law, it would be useful if there were explanations for every will, preferably in written form.

II received mail again. You, dear reader, will certainly sense that my enthusiasm is limited. Nevertheless, I don’t want to withhold the “key details” of the sender from you: mother, 78 years old, widowed, wealthy lady with real estate in Germany and Austria, no will, son, 50, single, two children, daughter, 48, divorced, three children, living in the second phase of marriage.

Conclusion: The trio, with particular attention to the mother, does not know how to deal with the family’s treasures because the entire property has so far been handled alone and with dedication, as the surviving relatives reported six months ago at the age of 80 cared for his deceased father. What can I say?