Millionaires He had a semester of great enthusiasm and few results. They were a leading team throughout the championship, but were left without reaching the final and without the Colombia Cup title, which they lost against Nacional. He did not lose the year, as he was champion in the first semester, but his expectations were higher in the second tournament.

Millonarios has had a solid annual campaign, with 92 points accumulated, it is the best in the reclassification and with the highest number since Alberto Gamero has led the team, and it has one game left against Nacional tomorrow to close its participation. However, that number of points did not translate into their idea of ​​a two-time championship, which was the team’s obsession.

Millonarios falls by the wayside, after losing on Sunday against América, due to several factors, such as the fact that the lack of a goal weighed on them, especially in the final stretch of the championship. His offensive volume, which Gamero highlighted so much in his press conferences, contrasted with the lack of effectiveness, which was one of the team’s great sins and which the coach also spoke about time and time again.

Photo: See also The triple record that Lionel Messi can achieve with the Argentine team in the 2022 Qatar World Cup César Melgarejo – EL TIEMPO

The differences in numbers of this team compared to the first semester are wide. The one who won the star scored 51 points before playing in the final, the current one, with one game left, has 39. In the home run phase, the team that was champion scored 13 points, with that they reached the final. The current one has 9 units and if it wins on Wednesday, in any case it will be below the figure for the first semester.



In terms of goals, there is a very wide gap between the two campaigns. In the first tournament of the year, Millonarios scored 39 goals before playing in the final; The current team has 26 scores. An abysmal difference that shows that the lack of a goal was one of the main items that explain the elimination.

In fact, in the semifinal home runs of the first semester the team scored 9 points; today they have 5. They needed one more goal to extend the series until the final date of group B. Regarding the goals allowed, the level was very even, the champion team allowed 24 goals before the final; the same 24 that the current one has.

Alberto Gamero and Cúcuta vs. Millionaires See also Dimayor, in trouble to reschedule Santa Fe and Millonarios matches Photo: Archive EL TIEMPO and Dimayor

“We all want to win and go to the final and, unfortunately, this time it was not enough for us, but I am very happy and proud of this group because today we are the reclassification leaders with 92 points; We have a title to go to Libertadores and we completed 79 games, with the 5 friendlies”Gamero said.

In terms of payroll, Millonarios suffered many injuries that reduced his performance. For example, in the match against DIM he did not have Mackalister Silva or Andrés Llinás, the defender was not against América either. These losses weighed on key games and showed that the roster was not as large as was believed. What’s more, he didn’t have a good replacement for the ‘9’. The goals depended on Castro and he only scored 5.

The team closes the year with a star and with a place in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news