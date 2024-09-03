MiHoYo recently announced the arrival of Genshin Impact on Xboxwhich fills a significant gap in the Microsoft console catalogue, considering the great success achieved by the title in question, but in the meantime the doubt is emerging that it could be used to play Game Pass subscription requiredas the information currently available on the Microsoft Store is not clear on this matter.

The question would be strange as Genshin Impact is a game free to playand for a few years now Microsoft has eliminated the requirement for an Xbox Live subscription (now Game Pass Core) to access online features these days, so it seems strange that this rule has been reintroduced for the new upcoming game.

On the other hand, it must also be said that Genshin Impact is expected on November 17 on Xbox, so it is still very early to find detailed and reliable information on the Xbox Store pages at the moment.