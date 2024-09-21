by VALERIO BARRETTA
MotoGP Misano, Qualifying Results
|1st row
|1. F. Bagnaia 1:30.031
Ducati
|2. J.Martin 1:30.245
Ducati
|3. E. Bastianini 1:30.564
Ducati
|2nd row
|4. B. Binder 1:30.636
KTM
|5. P. Acosta 1:30.731
KTM
|6. Mr. Bezzecchi 1:30.837
Ducati
|3rd row
|7. Mr. Marquez 1:30.880
Ducati
|8. Mr. Vinales 1:30.909
Aprilia
|9. F. Quartararo 1:30.921
Yamaha
|4th row
|10. F. Morbidelli 1:30.932
Ducati
|11. A. Espargaro 1:31.037
Aprilia
|12. Mr. Oliveira 1:31.114
Aprilia
|5th row
|13. F. By Giannantonio 1:31.285
Ducati
|14. R. Fernandez 1:31.402
Aprilia
|15. L. Marini 1:31.428
Honda
|6th row
|16. J.Mir 1:31.450
Honda
|17. J.Zarco 1:31.501
Honda
|18. A. Fernandez 1:31.554
KTM
|7th row
|19. J.Miller 1:31.695
KTM
|20. T.Nakagami 1:32.061
Honda
|21. A. Marquez 1:32.332
Ducati
MotoGP Misano, Qualifying Report
Francis Bagnaia had already made his intentions for this weekend clear yesterday. And, if they hadn’t been clear, the reigning world champion wanted to reiterate them in the Misano Qualifying, where he obtained his 21st pole in MotoGP (the third of 2024) with a time of 1:30.031, a new record for the “Marco Simoncelli”.
Implacable “Pecco” in his Misano, where he continues to make the difference in turn-11, an aspect already underlined by Jorge Martin yesterday. The Spaniard could only settle for second place on the grid, 214 thousandths from #1, and will go to “mark” Bagnaia both today and tomorrow: they are the two, once again, the clear favorites. He will try to annoy Enea Bastianiniwho exceeded his limits in qualifying by closing on the all-Ducati front row.
Second row with the KTMs of Brad Binder (promoted from Q1) and Pedro Acosta, sixth Marco Bezzecchi ahead of Marc Marquez. For the eight-time world champion, who crashed at the start of Q2 and was strangely not very effective in the final stages, another weekend of comeback is expected. Maverick Viñales was the best of the Aprilias (but only eighth), a good ninth place for Fabio Quartararo, a relatively satisfactory performance by the Hondas, with Luca Marini 15th and Joan Mir 16th. Alex Rins did not take part in the session, still out with fever.
MotoGP Misano, live Qualifying
You can relive the emotions of the Misano Qualifying with our live commentary.
The program
MotoGP returns to the track this afternoon at 3pm for the Sprint. Tomorrow, the 14th GP of the year will start at 1pm to avoid overlaps with the Singapore GP of F1.
