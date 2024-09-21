by VALERIO BARRETTA

MotoGP Misano, Qualifying Results

1st row 1. F. Bagnaia 1:30.031

Ducati 2. J.Martin 1:30.245

Ducati 3. E. Bastianini 1:30.564

Ducati 2nd row 4. B. Binder 1:30.636

KTM 5. P. Acosta 1:30.731

KTM 6. Mr. Bezzecchi 1:30.837

Ducati 3rd row 7. Mr. Marquez 1:30.880

Ducati 8. Mr. Vinales 1:30.909

Aprilia 9. F. Quartararo 1:30.921

Yamaha 4th row 10. F. Morbidelli 1:30.932

Ducati 11. A. Espargaro 1:31.037

Aprilia 12. Mr. Oliveira 1:31.114

Aprilia 5th row 13. F. By Giannantonio 1:31.285

Ducati 14. R. Fernandez 1:31.402

Aprilia 15. L. Marini 1:31.428

Honda 6th row 16. J.Mir 1:31.450

Honda 17. J.Zarco 1:31.501

Honda 18. A. Fernandez 1:31.554

KTM 7th row 19. J.Miller 1:31.695

KTM 20. T.Nakagami 1:32.061

Honda 21. A. Marquez 1:32.332

Ducati

MotoGP Misano, Qualifying Report

Francis Bagnaia had already made his intentions for this weekend clear yesterday. And, if they hadn’t been clear, the reigning world champion wanted to reiterate them in the Misano Qualifying, where he obtained his 21st pole in MotoGP (the third of 2024) with a time of 1:30.031, a new record for the “Marco Simoncelli”.

Implacable “Pecco” in his Misano, where he continues to make the difference in turn-11, an aspect already underlined by Jorge Martin yesterday. The Spaniard could only settle for second place on the grid, 214 thousandths from #1, and will go to “mark” Bagnaia both today and tomorrow: they are the two, once again, the clear favorites. He will try to annoy Enea Bastianiniwho exceeded his limits in qualifying by closing on the all-Ducati front row.

Second row with the KTMs of Brad Binder (promoted from Q1) and Pedro Acosta, sixth Marco Bezzecchi ahead of Marc Marquez. For the eight-time world champion, who crashed at the start of Q2 and was strangely not very effective in the final stages, another weekend of comeback is expected. Maverick Viñales was the best of the Aprilias (but only eighth), a good ninth place for Fabio Quartararo, a relatively satisfactory performance by the Hondas, with Luca Marini 15th and Joan Mir 16th. Alex Rins did not take part in the session, still out with fever.

The program

MotoGP returns to the track this afternoon at 3pm for the Sprint. Tomorrow, the 14th GP of the year will start at 1pm to avoid overlaps with the Singapore GP of F1.