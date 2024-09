Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro | Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

The United Nations (UN) said on Tuesday (3) that a climate of fear reigns in Venezuela due to the detention of people simply for expressing their ideas or for their desire to participate in the country’s political life.

“What we are seeing in Venezuela is a very regrettable situation, where people are being detained for exercising their right to political participation, freedom of expression or freedom of assembly,” said Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, when asked about the arrest warrant issued against opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia.

Shamdasani said he could not comment on “specific cases,” but drew attention to the feeling of fear in the country, led by dictator Nicolás Maduro, who has intensified repression against opponents in Venezuela since the electoral fraud of July 28.

The organization asked Maduro to “guarantee” that his measures “respect international human rights law” and help the “peaceful resolution of disputes.”

“We call on all parties to resolve all their electoral disputes through peaceful means,” he said.

The Venezuelan justice system ordered this Monday (2) the arrest of González, opposition candidate in the presidential elections of July 28, for six crimes related to his accusation of fraud in relation to the election, in which Maduro was proclaimed the winner by his Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE).