Hideo Kojima is back with the Death Stranding 2 riddlespublishing the now classic teaser image with the caption “who am I?” and a photo of an actor with his face obscured, who we imagine will be part of the game’s cast.

This time Users have guessed who it is within a few minutes, however: the shot belongs to the Japanese interpreter and voice actor Kenjiro Tsudawho has lent his voice to a huge amount of characters from anime and video games.

What is arousing curiosity, however, is the timing of this teaser. from Kojima, who resumes a promotional thread for the project that seemed to be exhausted and does so a few hours before the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2024, hosted by his friend Geoff Keighley.