Hideo Kojima is back with the Death Stranding 2 riddlespublishing the now classic teaser image with the caption “who am I?” and a photo of an actor with his face obscured, who we imagine will be part of the game’s cast.
This time Users have guessed who it is within a few minutes, however: the shot belongs to the Japanese interpreter and voice actor Kenjiro Tsudawho has lent his voice to a huge amount of characters from anime and video games.
What is arousing curiosity, however, is the timing of this teaser. from Kojima, who resumes a promotional thread for the project that seemed to be exhausted and does so a few hours before the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2024, hosted by his friend Geoff Keighley.
A gigantic cast, including protagonists and extras
We know that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach could be shown at the Tokyo Game Show 2024, but these latest developments suggest that the long-awaited sequel could also make an appearance in Cologne, perhaps with a new trailer presented during Opening Night Live.
As for the project itself, we definitely expect Death Stranding 2 pushes the narrative envelope even further and that uses the tool of “holographic” cameos in a more massive and provocative way than in the debut chapter.
It is no mystery that over the months many personalities, especially from the world of cinema, have come to visit the offices of Kojima Productions, leaving an autograph and undergoing a 3D scan.
