A order from the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV) has ruled that “the competence in civil protection is autonomous and the inactivity occurred in this area”, which is why it has inadmitted a complaint to make yourself heard against the Government delegate in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabé.

According to the statement published by the Judiciary On its website“Associate to the Government delegate the responsibility for the deaths and reckless injuries of October 29, When civil protection competition is regional and inactivity occurred in this area, it lacks any legal grip”

Therefore, the text says, “the omission that the complainants allege does not constitute a basis for attributing to the Government delegate the homicides and injuries committed by serious recklessness.”

The Court that is responsible for investigations is the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 3 of Catarroja, which investigates the existence of possible crimes of homicide and injuries for serious recklessness in reference to the DANA of October 29. This Court, the Judiciary reports, “already includes more than 160 of the 224 deaths officially registered, after the acceptance of the inhibitions taken by different courts of Valencia, Picasent, Alzira or Torrent.”

In her car, the head of the Court, Judge Nuria Ruiz, reports that at first there was “consensus at the regional and central level in which the National Emergency Declaration did not proceed“In addition, he insists that it was not necessary to alert the population of the danger of the Dana, since”It could be performed perfectly from the regional field that was assuming emergency skills”

In parallel, he affirms that closeness is a key element in civil protection, since “It allows to know the severity” of the emergency and “agree to what is appropriate with maximum speed”, in addition to being able to communicate to the population “self -protection measures.”

Deaths “could be avoided”

In a second car in which it focuses on the dismissal of a complaint about material damage to the DANA, the judge has ensured that such decision is based on the fact that material damages could not be avoided, unlike personal damage.

The judge summarizes that “deaths and injuries, associated with a negligent action (…) they could avoid” and that these damages are part of the investigation of the court.