Yet another tragedy involving a 5 year old boy who fell from the window of his home in Capena. From what we know, the little boy was playing with his little brother when unfortunately this bad accident occurred.

His condition is currently very serious.

We are at Capenaa small town in the province of Rome. It is right here that a 5-year-old boy fell from the window of the house, falling for over 8 meters. From what we know the child was playing at home with his younger brother when, suddenly, this tragedy occurred.

It all happened yesterday afternoon, when the two children were playing in their bedroom while the mother she was busy with other tasks in the other rooms of the house. In any case, the two children were playing as usual and it is not clear what prompted the eldest to climb near the window.

Obviously, help was provided immediately. contacted and both 118 and 112 arrived on site. The child was then transported by ambulance to Gemelli Polyclinic to be able to receive first aid and assistance.

Critical conditions for the child

The 5-year-old boy fell from a height of approximately 8 meters, element that could cause serious injuries and trauma, especially at such a young age. At the moment all the dynamics which could have caused the child to fall, which is why 112 is trying to reconstruct what happened.

It is also known that at the time of the tragedy only the mother was present at home, while nothing is known about the father. The two are originally from Bangladesh but they have decided to live in Rome for a few years now. We are waiting for further information about the health of the little one.