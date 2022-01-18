The live-action spider-verse became a reality with the meeting of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The moment fans have longed to see on the big screen has finally come to pass, but will we have another of these moments in the future of the MCU? at least for garfield, he does not rule out the possibility of working with his other colleagues again.

As part of a new interview for the podcast The Happy Sad Confused, Garfield admitted that he would be willing to work with Maguire and Holland again if the opportunity presented itself. Something similar to what he said about his possible return as Spider Man. However, for now he just wants to enjoy the moment and thank all the fans for the support:

“I would love to continue working with Tobey and Tom. I think that kind of dynamic between three brothers is very meaty. To be honest, I’m just going to say that I’m very happy, satisfied and grateful to be a part of this. It’s hard to want anything more right now. I’m really trying to savor the moment with the fans and with the audience. Just say thank you. I am very honored and grateful for the response.”

So there you have it, garfield does not completely rule out the possibility of returning in some future project of the MCU, although surely it is something very unlikely or that it will still take many more years for it to happen.

Publisher’s note: I think the chances of seeing these three actors together again in an MCU movie are pretty low. No Way Home finally gave us that moment that fans have been waiting for so much and it will be difficult to top it, so it is preferable that they leave it there.

Via: The Happy Sad Confused