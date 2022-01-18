Wearing contact lenses when you have a cold can damage your eyes and make your cold worse. About it in an interview Radio Sputnik said the doctor of medical sciences, ophthalmologist surgeon Igor Aznauryan.

According to him, after contracting a viral infection, eye complications begin in 1-1.5% of cases.

“If, for example, the cornea is affected, it can lose its transparency and begin to become cloudy. This is a serious condition that can be the result of both herpetic (characterized by damage to the skin, mucous membranes, eyes, nervous system – Ed.), And adenoviral lesions (characterized by damage to the mucous membranes of the upper respiratory tract, conjunctiva, lymphoid tissue – Ed.) “, – Sputnik quotes an expert on January 18.

According to the doctor, at the first signs of a viral infection, such as a runny nose, cough or sore throat, you should stop wearing lenses.

“Many remain in contact lenses, especially those who carry the infection on their feet. It must be borne in mind that under contact lenses, the complication in the eyes is several orders of magnitude more difficult, ”Aznauryan explained.

In addition, the expert gave recommendations for outdoor recreation in winter. So, according to him, on cloudless winter days it is worth protecting your eyes from the sun and ultraviolet radiation.

“If, for example, you go skiing in the mountains, there is very intense ultraviolet radiation, and it is very strongly reflected from the snow. This can seriously affect the eyes, damage the retina, ”explained the doctor of medical sciences.

He advised to protect the eyes with special glasses with a layer that absorbs ultraviolet radiation.

Earlier, on July 11, the head of the ophthalmology department of the hospital for war veterans No. 2, Professor Alexei Yegorov spoke about the dangers of swimming in freshwater reservoirs without removing contact lenses. Acanthamoeba is a bacterium found in stagnant water, according to a specialist. If it gets into the eyes, it can lead to blindness.