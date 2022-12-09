Without a shadow of a doubt the Big Brother VIP is one of the most loved and followed television programs in the world of Italian television. According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Alex Belli could become a new competitor in the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini. Let’s find out all the details together.

The Big Brother VIP never stops giving great gifts twists. However, unlike previous editions, this year there aren’t many in the most spied on house in Italy dynamics. In the light of this, Alfonso Signorini has decided to contact some famous people who he could aspire to become the new ones competitors of the reality show broadcast on Canale 5.

The editor of “Chi Magazine” had thought of bringing back Geneva Lamborghini inside the most spied on house in Italy. However, viewers of the program rejected it proposal as they believe that the former gieffina shouldn’t even be present in study after what happened with Marco Bellavia.

To reveal the alleged three vipponi who could become the new competitors of the Big Brother VIP it was the “Biccy” portal. Among the first names Alex Belli’s popped up. The latter had already participated in the last edition of the reality show together with her wife Delia Duran. However, it looks like the actor would declined definitively Signorini’s offer. In light of this there is none possibility to be able to see the former gieffino inside the house again.

The other two candidates they could be Arianna David and Angela Melillo. The first is present himself in Barbara D’Urso’s living rooms and she is also a former competitor of L ‘Island of the Famous. However it seems that both answered a categorically not to Alfonso Signorini.