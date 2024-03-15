The following summer, Liga MX It could have one of the busiest transfer periods in recent years, as several names are circulating that could leave Mexico and, consequently, that could cause several movements inside and outside the country.
One of those names is Erick Sanchezwho seems to be the object of desire of the main Mexican clubs, such as Chivas, Monterrey and himself. America cluba team that is strongly affecting the environment of the young Mexican soccer player.
Everything seems to indicate that the America will try to go for he Tiny Sanchez the next transfer market and get him out of Pachuca With direction to Coapaa complicated mission due to its price, but in which it has some advantages to convince theTuzos and to the player himself,
The reasons that bring Erick Sanchez to the America fall, first, on its price, because since the player's dream is to reach Europehardly a club from the Old Continent will pay the more than 10 million dollars at which it is valued Pachuca.
Although this figure may be modified for some European interested parties, in Coapa They could disburse this amount almost without problems, which would make it an indispensable element for the club.
Another reason is the recent relationship established by the Tuzos with the Eaglesbecause in the last year they sat down to negotiate twice, first for Kevin Alvarezand then with Illian Hernandezwho can be added Federico Viñaswho went to León.
Lastly and to convince Erick Sanchezif your desire for go to europe is firm, but does not yet have a firm or convincing offer, the America could become the team in charge of catapulting him, since the spotlight on the players of Coapa are increasingly higher for European teams.
