After the extravagant “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities,” the award-winning mexican filmmaker returns to streaming with a film that adapts the animated classic “Pinocchio”. It is a completely different version of the children’s story who uses the technique of stop motion under the command of Mark Gustafson. When is it released and how to see it? We tell you in the next note.

When is Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” released?

Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” premieres this Friday, December 9 through Netflix. The film took no less than 15 years to make due to various development and financing reasons.

Preview of Netflix’s “Pinocchio”, a stop motion film directed by Guillermo del Toro. Photo: Netflix/Vanity Fair

What time does the Guillermo del Toro film open in Peru and Mexico?

Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” is now available on Netflix. As usually happens with the vast majority of releases on the platform, new movies and series are uploaded to the digital catalog around 2:00 a.m.

Geppetto and Pinocchio in the new version of the Guillermo del Toro film. Photo: Netflix/Vanity Fair

“Pinocchio” 2022: cast

Gregory Mann (Pinocchio)

David Bradley (Master Geppetto)

Ewan McGregor (Sebastian J. Grillo)

Finn Wolfhard (Lampwick/Lucignolo)

Cate Blanchett (Sprezzatura the Monkey)

John Turturro (Master Cherry)

Ron Perlman (Mangiafuoco)

Tim Blake Nelson (the Coachman)

Christoph Waltz (the Fox)

Tilda Swinton (the Fairy with Turquoise Hair)

Official trailer for “Pinocchio” by Guillermo del Toro