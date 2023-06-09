Home page World

From: Caroline Gehrman

The severe wildfires in Canada are mostly out of control. The situation is as dramatic as it is rare. Even the United States is drowning in acrid smoke.

Ottawa/New York – Countless, huge fires have been raging in the forests of Canada for weeks. According to the authorities, a large part of the gigantic source of fire is out of control. And they keep spreading. The effects of this can be felt far away – even on the East Coast of the United States. Because the smoke has been moving south for days.

Smoke from the wildfires in Canada is spreading further and further – all the way to New York

The people in the US metropolis new York experienced frightening conditions in the past few days: the sky over the city of over a million people became foggy and at times glowed deep orange because of the thick clouds of smoke that had drifted in from Canada. There was also a pungent smell of burning in the air, which burned the throat and eyes and caused headaches. Is that “Mars or Manhattan?” asked many Twitter users, who posted photos of the New York skyline that showed the oppressive atmosphere in the yellow fog.

New York darkens in smoke from wildfires – sky glowing orange

Mayor Eric Adams said the experience was unprecedented daily News. “From the darkness of Yankee Stadium to the hazy skyline, we could see it, smell it, feel it,” he said. Air quality in the city was the worst it had been in decades. Warnings appear on weather apps: In no other city is the air as polluted as in New York.

Manhattan’s district mayor Mark Levine also confirmed this: “The air quality is deteriorating rapidly,” he is quoted as saying German Press Agency (dpa). In the meantime, the highest warning level for air pollution was in effect: “Dangerous”.

Dangerous clouds of smoke envelop New York – people wear masks

Many New Yorkers therefore took action again Protective mask, as is sometimes mandatory during the corona pandemic were. Doctors pointed out that the fine dust particles in the smoke could trigger an inflammatory reaction in the lungs – especially in vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly or those with lung diseases, the news agency reported AFP. As soon as you can see or smell smoke, you are exposed to the damaging effect, as is the transmitter CNN reported.

Wildfire smoke in New York © Jashim Salam/IMAGO

Because of the smoke, people in New York are not supposed to go outside

The governor of the state of New York, Kathy Hochul, spoke of an “emergency crisis” and announced that one million mouth-nose masks would be distributed. People in New York should stay indoors, with windows closed, and avoid strenuous physical activity whenever possible. All outdoor activities in schools and kindergartens have been cancelled. Air traffic was also severely restricted at times. Washington, Philadelphia and Detroit also got large amounts of the smoke.

In Canada, more than three million hectares of forest have already gone up in flames

Canada has been battling the fires for months. It is already a particularly tough forest fire year for the country. Several hundred active fires are currently raging in both western and northeastern Canada. According to the government, more than half are out of control dpa reports. More than three million hectares of forest have already burned down. That is roughly the size of Brandenburg and is more than eleven times the average for the past ten years. Over 26,000 people have to be evacuated.

Canada anticipates particularly severe wildfire season

A severe forest fire season is expected in Canada this year. According to experts, the cause of the devastating fires is the advancing climate change. They warn that Forest fires occur more frequently in the future and develop more destructive power. US President Joe Biden also said through a spokeswoman that the situation in New York was “another alarming example of how the climate crisis is affecting our lives and communities.” He assured the neighboring country of support.