The Catalan filmmaker Marc Recha (‘A perfect day to fly’, ‘La vida libre’, ‘Pau and his brother’) is finishing shooting ‘Ruta Salvaje’ these days, which he has done entirely in the Pyrenean area of ​​Cerdanya. It has been five weeks of shooting a disturbing rural thriller with Sergi López, Montse Germán and Marc Martínez as protagonists and many residents of the region as secondary actors.

‘Wild Route’ (‘Ruta salvatge’) is defined as a disturbing thriller full of humanity that seeks to approach the general public without moving away from auteur cinema. The film is an intriguing suspense story charged with tension right up to the thrilling final outburst. «Author, author… that is his great value», says Marc Martínez, speaking of Marc Recha, «and it is a pleasure to work with someone so independent, so free, so crazy, so authentic». For his part, Sergi López indicates that “filming with Marc Recha is always intense, but it is also a magnificent adventure.”

‘Wild Route’ narrates the hidden past of a woman, the violence she experienced, the loss of her partner and the consequences of all this, which are still alive twenty-five years later. After more than a decade working as a gardener for the wealthy owners of the luxurious urbanizations of Cerdanya, Ona is about to turn fifty and wants to leave the job to dedicate herself to piloting a tourist plane. Ona is a strong, reserved woman who was a private helicopter pilot doing mountain rescues. Until one day, unexpectedly, she left him. She settled in the quiet valley of Cerdanya, in the Pyrenees, where she now lives with her son Sergi, a fifteen-year-old teenager. The arrival of some strangers who settle in a villa in the urbanization changes the life of Ona and the people she loves the most, and brings to light the most terrible past.

“The weather has been rough, we have had days of everything. Cold, rain… », comments the also actress Montse Germán. But the actors agree that it has been a pleasant shoot and that it has been short for them. Along with these renowned performers, many residents of the region also take part in the film, such as Àlex Bolet, who shoots the last sequence of the film at the Bellver sports center in Cerdanya, where he is a resident. He, who had never acted as an actor, plays the son of the protagonist and, together with María Martínez, a resident of Puigcerdà, they were chosen in a casting. For both, this experience has awakened the worm of interpretation.

“The space where the action of my films takes place is very important to me, I never shoot in a place I don’t know, I have had experiences in all of them,” says Marc Recha, who has included the autumn landscape of Cerdanya dotted with ghostly urbanizations full of of second weekend residences, like one more character, who surrounds and accompanies the rest of the film.

The film is produced by Ruta Salvatge AIE, with the collaboration of TV3, which has the participation of the Institut Català de les Empreses Culturals.