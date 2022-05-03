Let’s talk about “autonomous driving”When the driver gets into his car and, instead of engaging the first gear and leaving, he can let himself be led to his destination by the vehicle itself. The same is true for i Taxiwhich are, in fact, on the road without a driver.

These vehicles are still not very common and easily mistaken for a normal car, as happened in the United States at San Francisco to a checkpoint where the police stopped one Chevy Bolt from the Cruise without driver.

Police roadblock driverless car

What happens if the police stop a car at a checkpoint with no one driving? Sounds unbelievable, but this one curious news it comes from the States and more precisely from San Francisco and from the neighborhood of Richmond.

From the YouTube channel of Info Divise, the video of the American police stopping the taxi without a driver

Police stopped a Taxi that he was traveling with his headlights off. When the cop looked in there Chevy Bolt of Cruise (subsidiary of General Motors) here’s the surprise: there was no driver.

No driver and no lights, therefore, for a self-driving car “authorized” to travel only at night, from 10pm to 6am (this explains the gravity of the situation). And, in addition to the damage, also the insult! As soon as the cop walked away, the vehicle started up again to get away from the road and stopped in a safer place.

Self-driving Cruise Chevy Bolt, like the one stopped by the police in San Francisco

A decidedly surreal and curious situation, but which has opened our eyes to a problem that the Police Forces could face, so much so that the construction company has set up a phone number for policemenin case of emergency.

Self-driving taxis in Europe

That of San Francisco it was not the only case of self-driving taxis, therefore without a driver. The project of the Intela well-known IT company, provides real shuttles for 12-14 passengers that can circulate in the city no later than 55 km / h.

Also TIM presented a similar project with a Autonom Shuttle shuttle made by Navyawhich travels thanks to the 5G technology and to the TIM.

Navya autonomous guided shuttle with 5G TIM technology

TO Turin instead the experimentation of the shuttle of the project has started “Experimentation Italy”with the shuttle that moves autonomously on a distance of 5 km, in the hospital area.

Returning to the States also there Waymo division of Alphabet Inc. has already made some proposals for self-driving cars to its customers in the Phoenix, Arizona area.

Waymo self-driving taxis

Not to mention Intel’s goal of “exporting” self-driving taxis to Europe: from 2022, we will be able to see vehicles under the brand Moovitcircular for Munich.

Self-driving car, how does it work?

Vehicles traveling independently are actually “guided” by radar, GPS, sensors, cameras. In short, it is the entire technological apparatus of the car that drives it by itself.

No human intervention, so that the driver can enjoy the journey in peace. But does not having a driver really make the car safer? What if the vehicle is stopped by the police?

Interior Nissan Chill-Out concept autonomous driving

There are many questions and developments about this technology that in one future not too far away will revolutionize the mobility of people.

