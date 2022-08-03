Three international champions catapult the Giallorossi into another dimension. And they cost zero euros …

First Matic, then Dybala, now Wijnaldum. Three clues are worth proof: Roma are terribly serious. To get where? High, very high. The Capital in football is used to dreaming, often with the thought flies beyond reality: the ambitions are greater than the strength of the team and are inevitably frustrated. This time, however, it is not so: the staff built by the Friedkin family, and placed in the hands of Mourinho (one of the most successful coaches of all time), is of the highest level ever, for sure it is for Serie A.

MARKET AS A QUEEN – So far, no one has strengthened on the market like Roma, who have added three international level players to their group. With this team, with this coach, with this club, the Giallorossi can – and perhaps must – be considered in the running for the Scudetto. In nine days they will not start the championship as favorites, it would be excessive to consider them in pole position; however, no one will be surprised if they find themselves up there, fighting at the top of the standings, for the whole season. See also Latest news and rumors of the transfer market: Morata, Dembélé, Trippier and much more

TRIPLE TO ZERO STROKE – Matic seemed like a gift to Mourinho: here is the man of balance and experience you wanted. Dybala was an extraordinary market opportunity exploited with promptness and intelligence. Wijnaldum, European champion with Liverpool three years ago, closes the circle: now Roma have a midfield that many in Europe envy them. The fact that she managed to take on three players of this thickness without spending a euro – obviously beyond the salaries, but the Dutchman partly pays the PSG – is a merit of the Giallorossi managers who do not weigh in on the field, however a value for the club’s financial statements.

SCUDETTO – The Roma market does not end here. Probably Belotti will also arrive, also at no cost, and there is the risk that in the end Zaniolo will start, on which Tottenham is sinking the blow. Important moves, but that will not change the face of the team and not even the prospects of the Giallorossi. Probably something is missing in defense, because Mancini and Ibanez do not give all the guarantees of a championship team, but even the competitors have gaps. Let’s not forget the other precious weapons at Mourinho’s disposal: from Pellegrini to Smalling and Abraham, to European champions Cristante and (above all) Spinazzola, one who can break games and championships if his health assists him. For all of this, Rome is now in the Scudetto. See also Sebastián Battaglia agreed to continue for 2022 as Boca Juniors coach

August 3 – 11:14 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Wijnaldum #Dybala #Matic #Mou #Roma #Scudetto