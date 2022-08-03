The Pokémon Company has released a ton new images from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that summarize the news unveiled with the trailer and the gameplay video presented today.

In the new rich gallery of shots we can see the form on “two wheels” of the legendary Koraidon and Miraidon, thanks to which players can easily explore the vast region of Paldea. In the images we can also see the new Pokémon Cetitan and Fidough and the regional form of Wooper, as well as the Teracristal transformationsundoubtedly one of the most interesting novelties of the ninth generation games.

Among the various shots presented today we can also see a detailed artwork of the Paldea region map of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, thanks to which we can get an idea of ​​the game world and the environments that we will explore. As we can see in the shot below, the variety of biomes would not seem to be missing, including plains, mountainous areas, deserts and snow-covered peaks, while in the center of the map there is a gigantic and mysterious crater.

The Paldea region map of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be available in stores starting in November 18 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Some of the Pokémon exclusive to each version were also revealed today.