This Monday is said to be the most depressing of the year: the holidays have been forgotten, the good intentions have not been kept, and the days are still gray and short. On top of that, you would also live in Heerlen, according to the figures the poorest and least healthy municipality in the country. But the South Limburg city is keeping courage: “Better be angry than apathetic, because anger hides optimism.”
#Heerlen #dramatic #figures #health #poverty
