Scorsese called DiCaprio one of the greatest actors in film history

American director and producer Martin Scorsese said that American actor Leonardo DiCaprio is a cinematic genius. He is quoted IndieWire.

During his speech at the National Board of Review Award, the filmmaker noted that in 23 years he managed to work with the actor on six films. “You know, he really is a cinematic genius, and you can see it in his face,” Scorsese said.

Scorsese emphasized that DiCaprio's fearlessness motivated him during the filming of his films. “I truly know that he is one of the greatest actors in the history of cinema. I thank him for everything,” the director concluded.

Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, starring DiCaprio, was nominated for the 2024 Golden Globe Award in the Best Picture (Drama) category.

Earlier, Martin Scorsese called for saving cinema from entertainment content. The director said that the film industry in which he began his creative career 50 years ago no longer exists.