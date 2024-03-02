That they are the best is beyond any doubt. The best yes, but never better than them. And not because the comparison is meaningless, but because it is taken for granted that men's professional sports will always be better than women's. Well, I maintain that women's football is more football. And I can explain it because I have seen a team play that has become a symbol beyond its sporting exploits. A selection that presents a way of being in the world that is absolutely contradictory to that reflected in men's professional sports. Contradictory and better. I explain.

In men's football, as in basketball, tennis and other sports, the following is massive and much more popular. They sell more tickets and t-shirts but that doesn't make them more athletic. However, the industry maintains the idea that whoever sells the most is always the best. To the point that we have become accustomed to seeing multimillionaire men play who understand the world, generally, according to their specific and private interests. They do not usually enter politics, except to earn more money, like Rafa Nadal, who has become an ambassador for the dictatorial regime of Saudi Arabia. They have criticized him for it, but you have to put yourself in his shoes: for many years believing that the best is the one who wins the most. And what you earn is money. That's why it's not just about continuing to play, but about continuing. winning.

So professional men's sport is pure spectacle and is subject—by choice—to the rules of the market. That is why professional footballers rarely commit to a controversial or ethically difficult cause. In this regard, let us remember the regrettable behavior (with a couple of exceptions) that Spanish men's football maintained when the Rubiales scandal occurred. The Spanish women's team, however, has managed to merge in an absolutely unprecedented way a collective ethic involved in a task of social change and the fight for equality with a dazzling exquisiteness in the development of the game it plays and at the competitive level. They are extraordinary at playing football and are impeccable in their statements when it comes to judging matters related to the society in which they live.

Aitana Bonmatí, considered the best player in the world, has declared, after the stadium ups and downs in the Nations League final to which a regrettable organization has subjected them, that the things they do to them would not be done to the soccer team masculine and that since the ignominy of the Rubiales kiss nothing has changed. It takes courage, courage and conviction, but above all solidarity, to be at the best moment of one's professional career and to undauntedly denounce the putrefaction of the power structures of sport.

So finally, sport serves what it was created for: to integrate society, to defend values ​​and to create individual character within a community. It is not necessary to sell more to offer more football. And it is not the one who adds the most money but the one who generates the most sport is better. And since we have learned that with them and thanks to them, it seems accurate to say that they give us more football.

