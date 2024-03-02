Mávila Huertas She was interviewed by 'Magaly TV, la firma' in an entertaining report in which she revealed details of her intimate life. The host of 'It happens now' opened her heart and recalled details of her past romance with Roberto Reategui, ex-husband of Mónica Delta. She thanked the journalist for the fun interview and recalled with good humor the times she was supported by Magaly Medina.

What did Mávila Huertas say about her ampay with Roberto Reategui?

Orchards She remembered the time the 'Urracos' protected her in Roberto Reategui's department and all the repercussions that her decisions brought with it.

“I have had several ampays. In one, he appeared with someone who later became my husband. The Urraco who protected us said 'There goes Mávila with Roberto Reátegui', who, in fact, was still married to Mónica Delta. He says 'they are going to the department of Mávila', but it was not my apartment. It was Roberto's. With that information it would have been clear that Roberto was already separated from Mónica Delta,” said the journalist.

Mávila Huertas remembers when she fled in Federico Salazar's trunk

Besides, Mávila Huertas She remembered what she did to escape from the entertainment press, which in those years tried to approach her. According to her, Federico Salazar helped her hide in the trunk of her car.

“All the entertainment journalists were waiting for me at the door of Panamericana and Federico Salazar told me 'get into the trunk of my car so they don't see when you're going to get out.' So I went into Federico's trunk. He left driving, I in the trunk and all the journalists (said): 'Where is Mávila? What does Mávila have to say' and he (answered them): 'I don't know anything, greetings guys', and in the Javier Prado he told me: 'where Shall I leave you?', to which I responded: 'Don't even think about stopping at Javier Prado,” said the press woman.

Who is Mávila Huertas and how old is she?

Mávila Huertas is a prominent Peruvian journalist and television presenter. With a long and respected career in journalism, Huertas is well known in Peru for her work covering important national and international events, as well as her participation in political analysis and debate programs.

She has worked as a host and reporter in various media outlets in Peru, including prominent roles in television channels such as Canal N, América Televisión, Panamericana Televisión. Her work not only encompasses news reporting, but also conducting in-depth interviews and investigative reporting that has addressed issues of significant social and political importance. Currently, she is 52 years old.​

