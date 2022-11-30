The

General direction of traffic It currently has 780 fixed radars, 1,325 mobile radars and 92 section radars spread throughout Spain. These are the latest data published by the agency in 2022, although their idea is

increase the number in several hundred more over the next few years.

During the month of May, the DGT announced that it would insert 34 camouflaged motorcycles on Spanish roads in an attempt to reduce the accident rate, which seems to have been increasing even despite having introduced the

new Traffic and Road Safety law in March with the same intention.

Now, Traffic redoubles its efforts and in the past Council of Ministers 14 million euros were approved to control the speed of drivers, with 46 new control points that will be located throughout the territory, without counting on the

Basque Country or Cataloniawho have transferred powers.

These will be deployed in 2023, and 20 of them will be the familiar photo booths; 10 fixed radars and 16 section, which are more deterrent and effective than the traditional ones.

This is precisely the reason for the proliferation of section radars. they are more effective and due to their operation it is more difficult to present a justification

before a possible appeal. When measuring the average speed on a certain section of road, and after having eliminated the margin of 20 additional km to overtake, if the section radar registers a figure greater than 90 km, it means that at some point in the section we have exceeded the maximum speed allowed. And we cannot argue that we have overcome it to overtake.

The sections of road with controlled speed are equipped with artificial vision cameras. Located at both ends of the section, they calculate the average speed of each vehicle and

penalize those who exceed the limit.

To warn drivers of the proximity of a section of controlled speed, it is signaled in advance with the corresponding panel.

The DGT explains how this type of radar works



Actually they are not ‘radars’ proper, like cinemometers. It is a system of cameras that record continuously, the license plate of each vehicle is identified at

the entrance and exit of the section. A computer relates the identical license plates, checks the passing times and calculates the average speed of the vehicle.

When the average speed of the course is below the limit, there is no violation. But if the average speed of the journey exceeds the limit, the complaint of the infraction is processed.

In 2021, the State

entered 444 million euros in fines9% more – it is estimated that this figure will increase this year – and 2.2 million of the 4.8 million sanctions came from fixed radars, while 863,000 of the others were from mobile radars.