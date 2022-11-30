Sony today officially announced the PS5 and PS4 games for free for subscribers to PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium which will be available for download during the month of December 2022. Here’s the list:

Mass Effect Legendary Edition – PS4

Biomutants – PS5 and PS4

Divine Knockout (DKO) – Founder’s Edition – PS5 and PS4

New free PS5 and PS4 games for PS Plus subscribers will be available from Tuesday 6 December 2022. This also means you still have a few days left to claim free November 2022 titles, which include Nioh 2 and the LEGO Harry Potter Collection.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is a trilogy collection of Commander Shepard games remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD resolution. All content from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 is included, including over 40 DLCs released at the time of their release. We are therefore talking about hundreds of hours of gameplay overall.

It is certainly a thick addition for PS Plus, not only for fans of the series who can now relive Shepard’s deeds with a new graphic look, but also for those who have never approached Bioware’s RPG saga so far . If you want to know more, we suggest you read our review of Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

Biomutant is an action set in a post-apocalyptic open world. It features an original combat system that mixes melee, firearms and mutant abilities, as well as great freedom of customization, with players being able to recode the genetic structure of the protagonist to modify his appearance and playstyle at will.

Net of the large amount of secondary content, fun game mechanics and the focus on customization, unfortunately the Experiment 101 title shows some balancing problems, a sometimes superficial design and some technical imperfections, as explained in our Biomutant review .

In the end, Divine Knockout (DKO) is a cartoon-style 2D/3D fighting game released by Hi-Rez Studios in which players fight as various legendary and godlike characters, such as King Arthur, Thor, and Hercules in 3v3, 2v2, and 1v1 multiplayer modes. The game supports cross-platform play and cross-progression between all platforms.

The addition of Divine Knockout (DKO) to the PlayStation Plus free games catalog coincides with its official launch. The developers of Red Beard Games promise to support the game for a long time with new divine characters, maps, cosmetic customization items and modes through regular updates.

What do you think of the new free PlayStation Plus games for PS5 and PS4 arriving in December 2022? Are you satisfied or were you hoping for something different? Let us know in the comments below.