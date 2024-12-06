He was invited by the Macron Government, along with numerous heads of state. The clamorous absence of Francis in Europe’s cathedral has different interpretations
Pope Francis will not be in Paris this Saturday at the reopening of what is considered the cathedral of Europe, despite the fact that Emmanuel Macron invited him months ago. There is no shortage of reasons, and they range from the agenda that awaits him this…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Pope #reopening #NotreDame #France #week
Leave a Reply