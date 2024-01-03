Column | Today, the temperature difference between Rehn's and Stubb's campaigns is as much as 52 degrees

The support numbers of the presidential candidates are quite close to the support of their parties – except for Jutta Urpilainen and Pekka Haavisto.

Tthis morning the difference by Alexander Stubb and Olli Rehnin sometimes it was 52 degrees at the most. So not a percentage unit, but a temperature.

On Wednesday at 11 o'clock, Rehn (center), who is a candidate for the president of the Association of Voters, had an election meeting in Tornio at Länsiranta 10.

According to weather data, it was 29 degrees below zero in Tornio.