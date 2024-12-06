A 30-year-old man has died and three more people have been seriously injured in a traffic accident this Friday in the Madrid town of San Fernando de Henares, according to a spokesperson for Emergencies 112 Community of Madrid.

SUMMA 112 has confirmed the death of the driver of a car after crash into a crane that was stopped on the M-45 at kilometer 31, which has affected three other vehicles. The accident took place before 9:23 p.m., when the first call was made to the emergency teams.

He has also treated and evacuated three other injured people. This is the companion of the deceased, another 30-year-old man, who needed to be assisted by Firefighters teams from the Community of Madrid. This man has been stabilized and transferred to the Gregorio Marañón Hospital.

On the other hand, a 55-year-old woman who was traveling in another of the affected vehicles, suffered lumbar trauma and was evacuated to the La Paz Hospital.

In addition, a 30-year-old man who was in the third damaged car has been transferred by SUMMA 112 to La Princesa Hospital with chest trauma.

The Firefighters of the Community of Madrid have carried out prevention and cleaning tasks, while the Civil Guard investigates the events.