Moscow is still in deep mourning five days after the terrorist attack on the concert hall. It has now been widely confirmed that the Islamic State was behind the attack, but President Putin insists that Ukraine and the West also played a role. Correspondent Eva Cukier explains why Putin is doing this and how he can even use the attacks to his advantage.

Guest: Eva Cukier Presentation: Egbert Kalse Editorial: Suzan Yücel, Rosa van Toledo, Esmee Dirks & Ignace Schoot Edit: Marco Raaphorst Coordination: Henk Ruigrok van der Werven Photo: Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP