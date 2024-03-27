Ukraine will receive $1.5 billion from the UK and Japan under the World Bank program. Prime Minister Denis Shmygal announced this on March 26.

“The Board of Directors of the World Bank approved the decision to allocate $1.5 billion to Ukraine as part of a loan in support of development policy. Of these, $984 million will come from Japan and $516 million from the UK,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Shmygal expressed hope that the Kiev regime will be able to receive these funds by the end of March. He noted that the money will be used for social and humanitarian purposes, as well as for the restoration of facilities in the country.

Earlier, on March 20, Shmygal announced that Ukraine will receive $1.5 billion from Canada to close the country’s budget deficit; the money will go, in particular, to social programs to help Ukrainians. According to him, the total amount of support provided by Canada since the beginning of the conflict has already reached $5.2 billion.

On March 9, the publication New Voice (NV), citing sources in the office of the President of the Republic and the pro-presidential parliamentary faction of the Servant of the People party, reported that the Ukrainian authorities plan to cut at least five ministries out of 19 available due to the country’s budget deficit.

The head of the National Bank of Ukraine, Andriy Pyshny, said on January 7 that the country remains critically dependent on financial assistance from the West. According to him, 2023 has become an extremely difficult year for Kyiv. He called for replenishing Ukraine's budget by issuing money or securities.

Before this, on January 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian economy exists only on handouts from other countries. He explained that executives drive around with their hands outstretched, “begging for an extra million dollars.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Sviridenko said on December 27 that there was a $37 billion hole in the state budget and that almost 12 million pensioners, civil servants and teachers in Ukraine will remain without payments if the United States and the European Union do not provide financial assistance to the country.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24, 2022 due to the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of Ukrainian shelling.