the anime of Pokemon was a key player in spreading Pokemon around the world, and also helped boost the popularity of Pikachu in an important way. Pikachu quickly became the default mascot for everything related to Pokemonand that remains so to this day.

Animedia magazine had the opportunity to speak with the director of the anime of PokemonKunihiko Yuyama, to find out why ash and pikachu they were matched up from the start. As it turns out, there wasn’t just one answer, but rather a multitude of reasons that led to this absolutely iconic pairing.

“I consider Pikachu like a combination of tenderness, strength and the ability to get a few laughs. By the way, I decided early on that the Pokemon who would become the companion of Ash it would not be one of the three that are chosen at the beginning of the game, as I thought that might make some of the viewers sad. That’s why he ended up with a Pikachu, a decision that I am really happy about. The Pokemon they are not always as humans expect them to be. They are unique individuals who have their own individual reasons for interacting with humans. That’s the kind of themes or relationships that anime shows. Pokemon; how someone can eventually get along despite not being able to communicate at all when they first meet. Communication is one of the main themes of the programme, and the first Pokemon of satoshi, Pikachu, puts it into practice. There are so many different types of Pokemon in this world, that when we represent them, we try to start by imagining what would happen if these Pokemon actually existed in a certain place, and what would they be doing in that case, and then we let the story unfold from there,” Kunihiko Yuyama director.

Via: GoNintendo