Copa Libertadores: this is the schedule of Deportivo Independiente Medellín

Luis Eduardo Noriega. efe
David González’s team is in Group B.
After settling in Group B with Inter Porto Alegre, Nacional from Uruguay and Metropolitanos from Venezuela, Independiente Medellín learned in detail the schedule of the group stage with the day and time of the matches.
David González’s men will debut at home against the Brazilians at Easter.
Get to know the complete fixture for the Antioquia red that will finish the group stage visiting Caracas and Porto Alegre.
The DIM calendar
date 1
Ind. Medellin vs International
Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
TV: ESPN/Fox Sports/Paramount+
date 2
Club Nacional vs. Ind. Medellín
Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m.
Stadium: Grand Central Park
TV: ESPN/Fox Sports/Paramount+
date 3
Ind. Medellín vs Metropolitans
Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
TV: ESPN/Fox Sports/Paramount+
date 4
Ind. Medellín vs Club Nacional
Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
TV: ESPN/Fox Sports/Paramount+
date 5
Metropolitans vs Ind. Medellín
Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m.
Olympic Stadium
TV: ESPN/Star+
date 6
International vs. Ind. Medellín
Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m.
Stadium: Jose Pinheiro Borba
TV: ESPN/Fox Sports/Paramount+
FOOTBALL
