Wednesday, March 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Copa Libertadores: this is the schedule of Deportivo Independiente Medellín

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 29, 2023
in Sports
0
Copa Libertadores: this is the schedule of Deportivo Independiente Medellín


close

David Gonzalez

David Gonzalez

Photo:

Luis Eduardo Noriega. efe

David Gonzalez

David González’s team is in Group B.

After settling in Group B with Inter Porto Alegre, Nacional from Uruguay and Metropolitanos from Venezuela, Independiente Medellín learned in detail the schedule of the group stage with the day and time of the matches.

See also  Medellin vs. Junior: follow the minute by minute live

David González’s men will debut at home against the Brazilians at Easter.

Get to know the complete fixture for the Antioquia red that will finish the group stage visiting Caracas and Porto Alegre.

The DIM calendar

date 1
Ind. Medellin vs International
Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
TV: ESPN/Fox Sports/Paramount+

date 2
Club Nacional vs. Ind. Medellín
Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m.
Stadium: Grand Central Park
TV: ESPN/Fox Sports/Paramount+

date 3
Ind. Medellín vs Metropolitans
Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
TV: ESPN/Fox Sports/Paramount+

date 4
Ind. Medellín vs Club Nacional
Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
TV: ESPN/Fox Sports/Paramount+

date 5
Metropolitans vs Ind. Medellín
Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m.
Olympic Stadium
TV: ESPN/Star+

date 6
International vs. Ind. Medellín
Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m.
Stadium: Jose Pinheiro Borba
TV: ESPN/Fox Sports/Paramount+

See also  Sampdoria, Osti: "Giampaolo will certainly be against Monza"

FOOTBALL

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Copa #Libertadores #schedule #Deportivo #Independiente #Medellín

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Nicaragua announces a new massive closure of NGOs and raises the number to 3,372 since 2018

Nicaragua announces a new massive closure of NGOs and raises the number to 3,372 since 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result