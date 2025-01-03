ANC technology —active noise cancelingactive noise cancellation in Spanish—is here to stay, whether in headband or type headphones. in-ear. But Do we really know how this system works?

Noise cancellation is an advance that offers many advantagesbeyond those that involve neutralizing noises while listening.

In this article we tell you which are the most important from experts in hearing technology from the European company Teufel. But first let’s find out what exactly active noise cancellation is and how it works.

How do you cancel noise?

Sound is made up of waves. When we listen to music, background noise must be added to that sound. ANC systems generate a sound wave opposite to the one you want to cancelwhich has previously been detected by the microphone or microphones of the headphones.

This technology was first described in 1933 by the German physicist Paul Lueg, but it did not begin to be developed until the 1980s. The first equipment was intended for headphones for airplane and helicopter pilots..





What are the advantages of active noise cancellation?

The first of them has to do with the hearing health. Good noise cancellation allows you to listen to music, podcasts or the radio without increasing the listening volume, something that our ears will appreciate. High power sound can damage them.

The second advantage is that music lovers will have the possibility of hear all the details of the song without interference that ‘stain’ the track. In this way, a reproduction that is faithful to reality is achieved, to what the artist and the producer captured in the studio.

The third of its virtues has to do with concentration at work. More and more people are using noise-canceling headphones to activate this function in the office, where typing on computers or conversations and calls between colleagues sometimes prevent working in good conditions. In some cases, noise cancellation is used alone, without playing music.

Other interesting usage scenarios, of course, are trips by plane, train or buswhere the noise level is very high.

Finally, there are also those who activate this function when going to bed, to fall asleep in a faster way.

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the latest technology news in your email.