2025 has arrived: From Trump to Volkswagen

More than 1.6 billion people voted last year and the result of what was called the global electoral supercycle was that in most cases they chose to punish their governments. From the United States Democrats to Macronism or the Portuguese left, to cite two close examples.

According to the data collected by CIDOBIn 2024, eight presidents under the age of 50 were elected and 26 percent of countries opted for a younger president. The president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, is the oldest of all those chosen last year. The longest and one of those that can most condition the future of this 2025.