Friday, January 3, 2025
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

2025 has arrived: From Trump to Volkswagen

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 3, 2025
in Business
0
2025 has arrived: From Trump to Volkswagen
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

More than 1.6 billion people voted last year and the result of what was called the global electoral supercycle was that in most cases they chose to punish their governments. From the United States Democrats to Macronism or the Portuguese left, to cite two close examples.

According to the data collected by CIDOBIn 2024, eight presidents under the age of 50 were elected and 26 percent of countries opted for a younger president. The president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, is the oldest of all those chosen last year. The longest and one of those that can most condition the future of this 2025.

#arrived #Trump #Volkswagen

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result