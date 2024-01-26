Gustavo Costas' time in Colombian football was very successful. The Argentine coach had two spells at Independiente Santa Fe and since his departure, León has only won one title, the Super League in 2021.

In his first time at the club, Costas won the 2014-II League and the 2015 Super League. Then he went to Atlas de México and returned in 2016, to win one more League (2016-II), another Super League (2017) and the Suruga Bank Cup (2016).

Although Santa Fe was the team that has given him the most success in his career (he won five of the nine titles he has achieved in his career), Costa hates the color red and even, in some of the clubs he has managed, he prohibited his players from wearing any clothing of that tone.

The reason: Costas has been a Racing fan since he was a child, he trained at the club and was a player and coach. He has not been able to give an Olympic turn as a coach on that team, but he did as a footballer: he won the Conmebol Super Cup and the Inter-American Super Cup in 1988.

That man who is crying there thought he would never live again what he experienced tonight. That man who cries is next to player 40 who emerged from the Property that he himself helped build. That man is #Racing That man is Gustavo Adolfo Costaspic.twitter.com/hNdDBkQmic — Ariel Hachita Ludueña ⭐⭐⭐ (@Hachita) January 26, 2024

Racing is the archrival of Independiente, the most winning team in the Copa Libertadores, with which they share the same town, Avellaneda. In fact, their stadiums are separated by very few streets. Independiente plays in red.

In an interview with the newspaper Olé, Costas acknowledged that he is banned from the color red. “It's something in the family now, heh. In my house neither… Here no one can wear red. I don’t have anything red…” he explained.

How did Costas avoid red in Santa Fe?

So, how did Costas manage Santa Fe (which also bears the name Independiente) without wearing any red clothing?

“I was wearing a gray one. And that's where I won the most championships: five. And every time we became champions, they gave us the red one but I carried it in my hand. The team is called Santa Fe, ha… I always talked to them about Racing. What's more, one of the kids from the Santa Fe bar had the Racing shield. To this day they call me on the phone…”, he explained.

Gustavo Costas, in his presentation as coach of Santa Fe in 2014.

Reviewing the EL TIEMPO archives, Costas is only seen three times wearing red clothing: when he arrived in Bogotá for the first time, when they put a scarf on him at the airport, and at the two press conferences to introduce him to the media, when he had to put on the red jacket. Otherwise, he always wore gray or yellow clothes.

Racing will debut in a new edition of the Argentine championship on Saturday, against Unión de Santa Fe, another team that plays in red and white. On the squad, Costas has three Colombians: Juan Fernando Quintero, Johan Carbonero and Roger Martínez.

