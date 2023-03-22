the journalist Alicia Retto alarmed all his fans since he does not appear in “Latin news” morning, next to his partner Fátima Aguilar. Many users comment on photos and videos, worried about knowing what she has gone through so that we do not see her conducting the television space, but she has not responded, which has generated more intrigue. Given this, netizens have not hesitated to ask her colleague and program partner what her whereabouts are and, finally, it was possible to find out the reasons for her absence in the channel 2 newscast.

Alicia Retto alarms followers by not appearing in Latina. Photo: composition LR/LinkedIn/Instagram

Users ask Alicia Retto to return to the Latina newscast

“Alicia, what happened?, “Alicia, we miss you, what happened to you, we don’t know anything about you?”, “You don’t work at Latina anymore?”, “Alicia, we miss you, what happened to you? We don’t know anything about you”, “when do you return to Latina? We await news from you, whether you return or not”, were some of the comments that netizens leave on Alicia Retto’s social networks, but she has not responded to the messages and neither published a new story on his Instagram account.

Alicia Retto worries her fans by not appearing in Latina. Photo: Instagram

Fátima Aguilar clarifies the reason why Alicia Retto does not appear on the Latina newscast

These questions reached the eyes of Fátima Aguilar and she has not taken long to answer about the whereabouts of Alicia Retto and thus put an end to the concern of her partner’s followers. It was through a comment on a recent Instagram post.

Fátima Aguilar responds to users about Alicia Retto. Photo: Screenshot

“Hello… ask, what happened to your morning partner?” is read in the question. To which Fátima Aguilar responded after minutes: “Hi, took a few days off”. In this sense, this information could be corroborated with the last post by Alicia Retto, who seems to be spending a mini vacation with her husband.

Alicia Retto announced her entry to Latina

Alicia Retto she said goodbye to her stage as an ATV driver after several years. After her unexpected departure from channel 9, the future of the well-known journalist was uncertain until, weeks later, she was officially presented as part of the “Latina Matinal” team together with Fátima Aguilar, who has been in charge of said newscast since 2020. Since then, he has maintained a place in front of cameras, from his new television home.

Alicia Retto is now part of Latina. Photo: capture/Instagram of Latina

Alicia Retto’s “television husband” also entered Latina

Alicia Retto was not the only ATV figure to change channels. Her partner in the channel 9 news program also followed her. This is Fernando Díaz, her “television husband”, and with whom she worked for many years. In an interview, she pointed out that they are happy in this new television home.

According to the young communicator, she assured that hers is journalism. “I don’t know if I would like to drive a magazine. My thing is journalistic, I feel very good in the format, but who knows how things could happen, ”she said.

Alicia Retto speaks and Fernando Díaz. Photo: GLR Composition/Broadcast

When does Alicia Retto return to Latina?

According Fatima Aguilar, his partner in the conduction of the morning news of Latina, Alicia Retto has taken a few days off. That means that she has not left the channel and may return to the small screen before the end of March. The journalist has more than 10 years of experience in the media.